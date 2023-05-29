Billie Eilish shuts down "women hating" critics with Instagram clap-back

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is not here for critics of her style evolution, thank you very much.

Over the weekend, the 21-year-old took to Instagram to shut down the haters with an epic series of snaps shared via her story.

Eilish directly responded to critics who have bashed her for adopting a more "feminine" style in recent years, as compared to her looks early on in her music career.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman," she wrote over a close-up snap of her face.



"Now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout."



The Happier Than Ever artist went on to emphasize that the criticisms she has faced are often rooted in misogyny, and she urged the negative commenters to reevaluate how they treat women.

"FUN FACT! did you know that woman are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things," she said.

While Eilish has been open about feeling more comfortable expanding her style as she overcame shame about her body, she's gotten candid about the toll that social media comments continue to have on her.