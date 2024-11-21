LeBron James is done with social media negativity: "Y'all take care"

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James said Wednesday he was taking an indefinite break from social media after sharing a post which railed against "negative" coverage in the media.

James, who has some 212 million combined followers on his Instagram and X accounts, made his announcement after sharing a post by Rich Kleiman, the long-time agent of NBA star Kevin Durant.

"With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some of the national sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes," Kleiman wrote on X. "I for one find it all a waste of breath."

The Lakers ace shared the post to his followers with a one word comment: "AMEN!!"

The 39-year-old then followed up that post to confirm he was leaving social media – at least temporarily.

"And with that said, I'll holla at y'all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y'all take care," LeBron wrote on X.

It is not the first time he has stepped away from social media. The all-time record points scorer has gone offline before, but usually just to concentrate on his basketball.

LeBron had hinted at his waning patience with online criticism following the Lakers' win over Utah on Tuesday, when Los Angeles rookie Dalton Knecht erupted for 37 points.

Talking about Knecht's performance, he said he had been aware of the rookie's talent from watching his collegiate career at Tennessee.