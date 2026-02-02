LeBron James selected to 22nd consecutive NBA All-Star Game

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James was selected to his 22nd consecutive NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward being named among reserves from the Western Conference.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 1, 2026. © ISHIKA SAMANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

James was not selected as a starter but was chosen among seven reserves from both the Eastern and Western conferences made by NBA head coaches.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will be contested on February 15 in Los Angeles with a new tournament format featuring a World team and two sets of stars, each roster of at least eight players.

NBA all-time scoring leader James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time NBA champion, is averaging 21.9 points, 6.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals a game in 30 games for the Lakers (29-18).

But the veteran has been hindered by injuries, and his All-Star status was questioned by many.

Instead, James joined a West All-Star reserve group that also included Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, Denver's Jamal Murray of Canada, Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren, Houston's Kevin Durant, Phoenix's Devin Booker, and Portland's Deni Avdija of Israel.

East reserves included Atlanta's Jalen Johnson, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, New York's Karl-Anthony Towns, Indiana's Pascal Siakam of Cameroon, Miami's Norman Powell, Toronto's Scottie Barnes, and Detroit's Jalen Duren.