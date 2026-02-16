Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter confesses to plastic surgery at just 18 years old
London, UK - Celebrities are known for going under the knife or getting injections in order to conform to beauty ideals, but the fact that 21-year-old model Apple Martin started at the age of 18 is anything but ordinary.
The daughter of Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin recently revealed this fact in a YouTube video for Vogue.
"Time to come clean. I got lip filler one time," Apple told her viewers.
"I think I got it when I was 18."
But she wasn't really happy with the result. In her opinion, it was "too much."
So, is it all natural now? Yes, but many people don't buy it!
"Everyone seems to think that I have crazy lip filler. I just pout my lips a lot and I put on a lip of lip liner," Apple dished.
She even went on to spill her secret, which involves putting liner just above her lip to create the "illusion" of filler.
Apple's admission is just the latest amid a recent trend of transparency among the stars, with celebs like Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Ariana Grande all revealing exactly what they've had done – and what they regret!
Cover photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa