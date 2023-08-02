What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is bringing the US leg of The Eras Tour to a close, and with six shows in Los Angeles, the surprise song expectations have never been higher!

Taylor Swift will play six nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles beginning on August 3. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It's the final round of surprise song predictions for the US leg of The Eras Tour!

The 33-year-old is certainly saving the best for last as she performs six sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium.

With rumors flying that Swift will announce 1989 (Taylor's Version) at some point during her Los Angeles run, New Romantics is an obvious top pick.

One of just three remaining 1989 songs, the track would be the best fit for the tour, as it was the soundtrack for the 1989 World Tour music video back in 2016.

Both You Are in Love and I Know Places are options as well, with the former being the frontrunner among fans for a second 1989 pick.

With many fans expecting Swift to "reset" the surprise song options for the international leg, she's sure to pick the best of the best from the remaining selections for the US.

The biggest fan favorites? The Way I Loved You, Cornelia Street, Better Than Revenge, and Dress.

Still, there are a few other popular picks that may be the best way to give a sentimental farewell to the memories made in America.