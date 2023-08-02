Will Taylor Swift announce 1989 (Taylor's Version) at The Eras Tour in Los Angeles?
Los Angeles, California - As anticipation runs wild for The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, some fans are confident Taylor Swift is planning an extra special surprise for the final US shows.
While chatter about 1989 (Taylor's Version) has been in full swing since the Easter eggs in the Bejeweled music video, things have reached a fever pitch after the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).
As the countdown to Thursday's Los Angeles opening night continues, hints are rolling in from every direction that the 33-year-old will announce the re-recording during her stint in the City of Angels.
As for the most recent hints, the Grammy Museum, located in Los Angeles, seemed to drop a major clue that a Swift-centric event would be coming soon.
In a tweet shared on Tuesday, the museum posted an image from the recent music video for I Can See You, which sees Taylor Lautner and Joey King break Speak Now-era Swift out of the vault - a metaphor for her reclaiming her music through the re-recordings. The post was captioned with two emojis: a vault and an opened lock.
While this could truly mean anything related to the Anti-Hero singer coming to the museum, some Swifties are sure it's a nod to 1989, as Swift famously performed at the Grammy Museum during that era. There was also a "Taylor Swift Experience" opened around this time as well, which was filled with polaroids and other items from the 1989 era of the moment.
But that's not the only new clue that the Enchanted artist will announce the re-recording soon!
Taylor Swift has hinted 1989 (Taylor's Version) would follow Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
The trademark for 1989 (Taylor's Version) was approved on Tuesday, and while this is an obvious step regardless of when the album is planned to drop, it may still be a big clue for an LA announcement
As one fan noted, the trademark for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was approved shortly before she formally announced it and its release date in Nashville.
Swift has repeatedly hinted that 1989 will follow Speak Now in the re-recording order. Most recently, the music video for I Can See You ended with Speak Now Taylor driving away in a getaway car while passing a sign that said "1989 TV."
Thankfully, Swifties will find out if they're right soon enough, as the LA shows begin on Thursday.
If you're not lucky about to be there, be sure to check out a live stream so you don't miss any big announcements!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & ZUMA Wire