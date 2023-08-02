Will Taylor Swift announce 1989 (Taylor's Version) at The Eras Tour in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles, California - As anticipation runs wild for The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, some fans are confident Taylor Swift is planning an extra special surprise for the final US shows.

Taylor Swift fans are sure she will announce the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) at The Eras Tour in Los Angeles. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & ZUMA Wire

While chatter about 1989 (Taylor's Version) has been in full swing since the Easter eggs in the Bejeweled music video, things have reached a fever pitch after the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

As the countdown to Thursday's Los Angeles opening night continues, hints are rolling in from every direction that the 33-year-old will announce the re-recording during her stint in the City of Angels.

As for the most recent hints, the Grammy Museum, located in Los Angeles, seemed to drop a major clue that a Swift-centric event would be coming soon.

In a tweet shared on Tuesday, the museum posted an image from the recent music video for I Can See You, which sees Taylor Lautner and Joey King break Speak Now-era Swift out of the vault - a metaphor for her reclaiming her music through the re-recordings. The post was captioned with two emojis: a vault and an opened lock.

While this could truly mean anything related to the Anti-Hero singer coming to the museum, some Swifties are sure it's a nod to 1989, as Swift famously performed at the Grammy Museum during that era. There was also a "Taylor Swift Experience" opened around this time as well, which was filled with polaroids and other items from the 1989 era of the moment.

But that's not the only new clue that the Enchanted artist will announce the re-recording soon!