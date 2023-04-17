Taylor Swift switches up surprise song rules for The Eras Tour!

Tampa, Florida - Taylor Swift fans have been avidly following her surprise songs at The Eras Tour to see what tracks will be left for their own show, but it looks like the singer has changed the game!

Taylor Swift revealed that Midnights songs can be performed as surprise songs more than once on The Eras Tour. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

During the 33-year-old's latest tour stint in Tampa, Florida, she announced a change to her setlist rules that will certainly delight Swifties attending later shows.

On April 14, Swift sang The Great War and You're On Your Own, Kid - two fan-favorite tracks from Midnights - as the evening's surprise songs.



Based on the Anti-Hero singer's previously outlined rules for surprise songs, this would mean that they would not be performed again on tour.

However, Swift provided a revision to the original restrictions, giving fans some hope with tickets to the remaining dates!

"I'm adding a little caveat that if it's on Midnights, I can do it however many times I want," she said before performing You're On You're Own, Kid.

The news is a welcome surprise for many Swifties, but the performances may not be as easy to predict as fans once believed.