Is Taylor Swift planning a second US leg of The Eras Tour?

Los Angeles, California - As Taylor Swift prepares to wrap up the US leg of The Eras Tour , rumors are flying that this may not be the last time American fans will have a chance to see the sold-out stadium tour.

The 33-year-old is set to wrap up the US leg of The Eras Tour in Los Angeles on August 9.

Though she'll kick off the international dates with a Latin American leg at the end of August, new rumors suggest that Los Angeles may not be the final North American date after all.

According to celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi, Swift will make the long-awaited announcement of Canadian Eras Tour dates - Toronto, specifically.

But along with Canada, new shows are reportedly being planned for other cities in the United States, including New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis.

One anonymous tip to the site reported that the New Orleans show would be held at the Superdome in October. Swift currently has a break scheduled between August 27 and November 9 during the Latin American leg.

Another post claimed that the announcement would come on August 3, the first of the Anti-Hero singer's shows in Los Angeles.

While everything shared by DeuxMoi should always be taken with a grain of salt, many Swifties are predicting something major to happen at The Eras Tour in the City of Angels.