Taylor Swift unveils 1989 (Taylor's Version) at The Eras Tour in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift finally proved the terrible and cruel rumors were true with the official unveiling of 1989 (Taylor's Version) at the final night of The Eras Tour in Los Angeles .

Taylor Swift has announced that 1989 (Taylor's Version) will be released on October 27. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cottagecorefroggies & @swiftlytaylor13

After teasing the announcement on Tuesday, the 33-year-old finally confirmed 1989 (Taylor's Version) would be her next re-recording.



During Wednesday's surprise song set, Swift unveiled the new cover art, which features her smiling in front of a blue sky with seagulls, a nod to the sweater she wore on the original cover. Her hair is also tied back to mimic the era's trademark bob haircut.

1989 (Taylor's Version) will be released on October 27, exactly nine years after the original.

Ever the Easter egg lover, Swift teased the announcement throughout the show, debuting new blue dresses for the Speak Now, folklore, and 1989 portions of the concert.

On social media, the Anti-Hero artist called her fourth re-recording her "favorite" so far, largely because of the five "insane" previously-unreleased vault songs.

"I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!" she said.

To commemorate the announcement, Swift's first surprise song was New Romantics, followed by New Year's Day from Reputation on the piano.