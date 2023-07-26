Taylor Swift fans have their favorite eras revealed thanks to Spotify!

Los Angeles, California - Everyone has a favorite Taylor Swift era, but does your listening history match up?

Taylor Swift fans can learn which eras they stream the most in a new Spotify feature. © collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Spotify launched a new "Top 5" feature that allows fans to choose their five favorite Taylor Swift eras.

After that is selected, fans with enough listening data will then see their top five eras based on their history.

Like the annual Spotify Wrapped, fans are buzzing on social media as they share their results.

Surprisingly, many fans were shocked to find that the era they considered their top choice actually ranked pretty low on their listening history - if it even made the list!

Swifties can choose between the 33-year-old's ten musical eras:

Debut

Fearless (Taylor's Version)

Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Red (Taylor's Version)

1989

Reputation

Lover

Folklore

Evermore

Midnights

Thanks to the ongoing Eras Tour, every album of Swift's has received a boost in the charts. Nine of the eras are included on the permanent setlist (the only exception is her self-titled debut, which has only been performed during the surprise song set), with 2019's Lover among the biggest gainers from the concert series.