What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour shows in Santa Clara?
Santa Clara, California - Taylor Swift has reached the penultimate stop of the US leg of The Eras Tour, and the surprise song stakes are higher than ever!
The 33-year-old is off to Levi's Stadium for two concerts on July 28 and 29 with the support of opening acts HAIM and Gracie Abrams.
After snubbing folklore on the album's three-year anniversary in Seattle, Swift may make up for it with this weekend's surprise songs.
The remaining tracks are peace, hoax, exile, and epiphany, and, considering her penchant for chaos, all are fair game.
The Anti-Hero artist also hasn't played a track from folklore's sister, evermore, in quite a while. Could Santa Clara be the lucky city to get the highly-coveted right where you left me?
With the US leg coming to a close soon, Swift may pull some tricks with a few unexpected or newly-released tracks as surprise songs.
Taylor Swift fans predict Speak Now and Midnights surprise songs in Santa Clara
Many are pulling for Speak Now vault tracks this weekend, particularly I Can See You, which became the fan-favorite from the recent re-recording in part due to its epic music video starring the Grammy winner's ex, Taylor Lautner.
Foolish One also remains, and it might be the top choice as compared to the other vault songs left, as it is not a collaboration.
Though not always a clear guide, the VIP posters for the Santa Clara shows are Midnights-inspired, so that album may also get a nod in the surprise set.
The frontrunners? Paris, Labyrinth, and Dear Reader.
In what could be the wildest Midnights surprise songs, You're Losing Me is a big fan-favorite, but with the song still exclusively available through the Midnights (The Late Night Edition).
While Swift has performed the previously-unreleased Midnights track Hits Different as a surprise song, she did so after it hit streaming platforms, so Swifties may have to wait until she does the same for You're Losing Me before it gets the surprise song treatment.
Fans will get their answers at surprise song o'clock, which will be around 10:30 PM PDT (1:30 PM EDT), and if you're not lucky enough to attend in person, be sure to catch a live stream so you don't miss the big reveals!
