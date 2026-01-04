Avatar: Fire and Ash achieves major global box office milestone

Los Angeles, California - Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, as it kept the top spot in North American theaters with another $40 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The third installment in director James Cameron's blockbuster movie series has now earned $306 million in the US and Canada, and another $777 million abroad, putting the total at $1.08 billion, Exhibitor Relations reported.

Fire and Ash stars Zoe Saldana as Na'vi warrior Neytiri and Sam Worthington as ex-Marine Jake Sully, who must battle a new foe threatening their family's life on the planet Pandora.

It is the fourth Cameron film to pass the $1 billion mark, with the first two Avatar films and Titanic.

In second place in North America was Zootopia 2, Disney's feel-good animated film and an Oscar contender, at $19 million. Its global total now stands at nearly $1.6 billion.

Coming in third at $14.9 million was Lionsgate's The Housemaid, a film version of Freida McFadden's best-selling novel about a young woman (Sydney Sweeney) who is hired by a wealthy couple (Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar) with dark secrets.

Marty Supreme, A24's period sports drama starring Timothee Chalamet, finished in fourth place with $12.6 million.

Anaconda, the new meta comedy action flick starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black as friends trying to reboot the original 1997 horror film, finished in fifth place with $10 million.

Rounding out the top 10 are: The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants ($8.2 million), David ($8 million), Song Sung Blue ($5.8 million), Wicked: For Good ($3.3 million), and Five Nights at Freddy's 2 ($2.7 million).

