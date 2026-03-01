One Battle After Another nabs major producer prize ahead of Oscars

Los Angeles, California - Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another was named best picture by Hollywood producers on Saturday, continuing its awards season streak before the Oscars.

Paul Thomas Anderson's (r.) One Battle After Another continued its hot streak by nabbing the top prize at Saturday's Producers Guild Awards. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Producers Guild Awards (PGA) win cements the film, about the rise of extremism in the US, as a frontrunner for the top prizes at the Academy Awards, which cap off the Hollywood awards season.

Anderson's film, which depicts the hunt for former far-left revolutionaries by a white supremacist, seems destined for the best picture Oscar, having already secured numerous awards.

Since early January, it has won top prizes from American film critics and Hollywood directors, and received the Golden Globe for best comedy.

"This is a tremendous honor, thank you very much," Anderson said in his acceptance speech.

The director then addressed executives at Warner Bros., the prestigious studio that distributed the film and is about to be acquired by Paramount Skydance.

"Long may you wave, whatever the future holds. It is one battle after another," he said.

The Producers Guild Awards are presented annually by the trade union, which has more than 8,000 members.

They are considered a reliable indicator for the Oscars, with winners going on to seal best picture at the Oscars many times.