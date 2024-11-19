Director and star of Gladiator II say third installment is already in the works

Los Angeles, California - Ridley Scott's second Gladiator film has not even hit US theaters yet, but the veteran director is reportedly already hard at work on a third installment.

Gladiator II, which arrives in North American cinemas Friday, stars Irish actor Paul Mescal (Normal People) as Lucius, the son of Russell Crowe's Maximus from the multiple Oscar-winning original.

A bloody blockbuster epic of revenge, treachery, and – yes – gladiators, it has drawn positive reviews and already hauled in a muscular $87 million at the global box office since opening in several countries last week.

"Given the performance in the rest of the world that we've seen yesterday, there's certainly going to be a 'Gladiator III,'" said Scott, in Los Angeles on Monday for the movie's glitzy US premiere.

"Because it also becomes financial, and you'd be insane not to consider a third version," said the British director of seminal films such as Blade Runner and Thelma & Louise.

The plot of Gladiator II was also "planned to leave it wide open to a sequel," added Scott, a famously prolific filmmaker who is still directing roughly a film per year at the age of 86.

The second film opens with Lucius – sent into exile by his mother to avoid certain death in Rome – battling in vain to defend his adopted North African home city from the arrival of seemingly unstoppable Roman soldiers.

Captured as a prisoner of war, he is brought back to the imperial metropolis where he must prove his worth in the Colosseum in order to exact revenge on invading general Marcus Acacius, played by Pedro Pascal.

Danish actress Connie Nielsen reprises her role as Lucilla from the 2000 original, while Denzel Washington is already earning Oscar buzz for his conniving, mercurial, and highly flamboyant ringmaster Macrinus.

"Jewelry, sandals and everything – I just looked like a Roman pimp... I couldn't put on enough rings," joked Washington on Monday