Ariana Grande shows off stunning collection of new hand tattoos

New York, New York - To complement her already remarkable collection of inkings, pop singer and actor Ariana Grande showed off a stunning collection of brand-new hand tattoos .

Ariana Grande added a number of amazing hand tattoos to her already-impressive collection. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Grande has made a name for herself with the intense collection of iconic and complex, complementary hand tattoos that are scattered across her skin.

Yet, it seems that over the weekend, she joined hands with New York tattoo artist Mira Mariah to add a series of extra inkings to her collection and further flesh out her unique look.

"More vines!" wrote Mariah in an Instagram post on Sunday, which showed off Grande's new tattoo collection. "Art girl tattoo party for the art girls!"

Grande was quick to weigh in on the new look, commenting on Mariah's post and writing that "I love my peaches flowers."

The designs shown off in the snaps are simple and fit in well with the rest of her tattoos, taking the form of a vine trailing from her thumb down to her palm.

She's also got two daisies inked onto her pointer finger and another vine stretching down to her palm from her ring finger.

Grande isn't a stranger to getting tattoos and is famous for the extraordinary selection of inkings that already decorated her hands.

In November, it even turned out that she and her fellow Wicked: For Good co-star Cynthia Erivo had gotten matching hand inkings to celebrate the release of their new film.