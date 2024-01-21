Mean Girls fetches top spot at the box office

Los Angeles, California - The Plastics rule North Shore High once again in Paramount Pictures' musical remake of Mean Girls, which won most popular at the North American box office for the second weekend in a row, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The tale of high school survival starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, Avantika, and Bebe Wood topped the box office with an estimated weekend take of $11.7 million.



Tina Fey, the writer behind this and the 2004 original, plays math teacher Ms. Norbury in a cameo-studded film featuring drop-ins by original lead Lindsay Lohan as well as Ashley Park who played Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway musical.

With no major new releases to shake things up in the Friday-through-Sunday period, the order of the top five films remained unchanged from the prior weekend. Hollywood is hoping for a boost from Tuesday's announcement of Oscar nominations, however.

In second place was Amazon and MGM's action flick The Beekeeper, at $8.5 million. In it, Jason Statham stars as a former commando seeking vengeance against a criminal group whose cruel scams lead to the suicide of an elderly friend of his played by Phylicia Rashad.

Hanging tight in third in its sixth week out was Warner Bros.' Wonka at $6.4 million. The fantasy musical, starring Timothée Chalamet as the eccentric chocolate maker, has taken in $187.2 million in North America and $344 million internationally.

Sony rom-com Anyone But You placed fourth at $5.4 million. A sleeper hit, the film has just passed the $100 million mark globally, making it the highest-grossing R-rated comedy since Bridget Jones's Baby in 2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The movie stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as two people who meet and instantly connect before being tripped up by a series of crossed signals.