Harry Styles reveals the bizarre reason he couldn't stop laughing at his grandma's funeral

London - Harry Styles has long been a serene superstar on the world stage, but it was at his grandmother's funeral that his wry sense of humor came to the forefront!

Singer Harry Styles recently revealed the unexpected reason he started laughing at his grandma's funeral. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

The reason for this was the Beatles song The Long and Winding Road from 1970, which was played by a band during the funeral, as the 32-year-old pop star explained in a recent episode of the Royal Court podcast.

The result: Harry burst into giggles at his grandmother's funeral!

While the song itself may not seem all that funny, the Brit's thoughts at that moment must have been all the more so.

"And then I just started thinking about inappropriate cremation songs… And then I was off," Harry explained.

"It feels so inappropriate because of how abrupt it was," the former One Direction star admitted.

But that didn't stop him from going one better with podcast host Brittany Broski!