Roger Corman, legendary B-movie producer, has died

Santa Monica, California - American B-movie director and producer Roger Corman, best known for churning out hundreds of low-budget films and giving some of Hollywood's biggest stars their early breaks, has died at the age of 98, media outlets reported on Saturday.

Corman earned a reputation for cultivating Tinseltown's young talent, helping jumpstart the careers of Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Francis Ford Coppola, as well as casting Jack Nicholson in his debut role.



Corman died at his home in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, his family told industry publication Variety.

"His films were revolutionary and iconoclastic, and captured the spirit of an age," the family said in a statement. "When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, 'I was a filmmaker, just that.'"

Corman specialized in low-budget productions, which often became cult classics, including The Little Shop of Horrors and a series of Edgar Allan Poe adaptations starring Vincent Price.

"Roger Corman was my very first boss, my lifetime mentor and my hero," Terminator producer Gale Anne Hurd posted on social media platform X, calling him, "one of the greatest visionaries in the history of cinema."

Director Ron Howard said Corman gave him his first chance at the job when he was just 23 years old.

"He launched many careers & quietly lead our industry in important ways," Howard wrote on X. "Grateful to have known him."