Netflix drops $5 billion to stream WWE wrestling

New York, New York - Netflix on Tuesday sealed a long-term broadcast deal with the WWE professional wrestling juggernaut, as the streaming giant pushes further into sporting events.

Beginning in 2025, US Netflix will become the exclusive new home of Raw, the WWE's flagship program that has been broadcasting on television since 1993. © TKO Group Holdings/WWE

The agreement will also see WWE shows and live events streamed across the globe as their rights become available.

With an initial 10-year term for $5 billion, the deal has an option for Netflix to extend for an additional 10 years or opt-out after the initial five years.

"This deal is transformative," said Mark Shapiro, president of TKO, the parent company of the WWE.

"It marries the can't-miss WWE product with Netflix's extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years," he added.

The three-hour show – which is currently the most-watched show on the NBCUniversal-owned network in the United States – has helped launch the careers of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and John Cena, among other stars. Sidenote: The Rock also just became a board member for TKO!

The WWE is a ratings blockbuster that owes much of its success to entrepreneur and promoter Vince McMahon. After buying what was then the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) from his father in 1982, he turned the second-rate league into an entertainment giant.



Transformed into World Wrestling Entertainment in 2002, the league passed the billion-dollar mark in annual sales last year.