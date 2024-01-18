Amazon doubles down on live sports in streaming rights deal

New York, New York - Amazon is investing $115 million in US local TV network Diamond Sports Group, a major sports rights holder, as the streaming giants push further into offering live sports coverage.

Diamond Sports is the leading network of local sports channels in the United States, holding regional broadcast rights to more than half of the teams in the top basketball, baseball, and ice hockey leagues.

Under the terms of the deal announced on Wednesday, Diamond Sports channels will be available on Prime Video for an additional subscription fee.

An Amazon spokeswoman said that each channel will be available for streaming only in the region where it is located, as national and international rights are controlled by other broadcasters.

Amazon will acquire $115 million in bonds convertible into shares under the deal. If it fully converts its holdings, Amazon would own a 15% stake in the company.

The deal will lift the company out of bankruptcy proceedings after it was crushed under the weight of a colossal debt contracted when TV group Sinclair acquired Diamond from Disney in 2019.

Under a restructuring plan announced Wednesday, Diamond Sports would split from Sinclair.

Amazon has also acquired certain rights to the English Premier League, the French Ligue 1, the French Open tennis tournament, and the NFL.