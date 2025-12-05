Netflix to buy Warner Bros. Discovery in massive deal of the decade

Burbank, California - Streaming giant Netflix said Friday it will buy film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion, the entertainment industry's biggest consolidation deal this decade.

The Warner Bros. logo is displayed on a water tower at the studio's headquarters in Burbank, California. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The acquisition gives Netflix access to a vast film catalog as well as the prestigious streaming service HBO Max.

Over the decades, Warner Brothers has produced film classics including Casablanca and Citizen Kane, as well as more recent blockbuster shows including The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and the Harry Potter movies.

"Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling," said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, which has produced global hits including Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters, and Squid Games.

The biggest previous such deal was Disney's $71 billion acquisition of Fox in 2019.

The transaction values Warner Bros. Discovery at $27.75 per share, implying a total equity value of approximately $72.0 billion and an enterprise value – including debt – of around $82.7 billion.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares closed at $24.54 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

"Today's announcement combines two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world," said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, in the statement.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, is to close within 12 to 18 months, they said.

"Netflix aims to dominate Hollywood," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, a trading and investment firm.

The analyst warned of a number of potential issues surrounding the deal, including fears of a Netflix monopoly once it commands such "a colossus in the TV and movie business."