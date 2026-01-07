Creator behind viral AI image of Maduro capture breaks silence: "Never expected this"

Washington DC - The man who created an AI-generated image of Nicolás Maduro that went viral has come forward, telling AFP he was shocked the fake racked up millions of views online .

News of Nicolás Maduro's capture sparked an online firestorm, but not everything that went viral was authentic. © REUTERS

The image depicting Maduro flanked by US forces exploded across social media after Washington seized the Venezuelan leader and his wife in a raid on Caracas on Saturday. Many posts called it the first photo of Maduro in custody.

But the X user who first posted the image, who goes by Ian Weber and describes himself as an "AI video art enthusiast" based in Spain, told AFP in an exclusive interview that he used Nano Banana Pro, an image generator within Google's Gemini, to create it.

"I never expected this to become the most shared picture worldwide," he said Tuesday in a series of direct messages on X, where his account has fewer than 100 followers.

As the news broke, Weber gave the image generator a simple prompt, according to a screenshot of the chat shared with AFP. Translated from Spanish, it read: "Nicolas Maduro detained by American assault forces. Put granular photo."

He cropped out the Gemini watermark and posted the result on X within 20 minutes of President Donald Trump announcing the operation on Truth Social.

"I just wanted to see if an account on X with fewer than 78 followers at the time could make a picture go viral organically," he told AFP.

Almost immediately, it did.