Maduro becomes unlikely fashion icon as viral photo sends demand for Nike tracksuit skyrocketing

The recent abduction of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro inadvertently became great advertisement for Nike tracksuits , thanks to a photo posted by US President Donald Trump .

A photo of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro posted by President Donald Trump has led to an online scramble for a Nike brand tracksuit. © Collage: REUTERS & Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

After the shock US attack on Caracas, Trump on Saturday posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima, from which he was taken to New York.

It showed a handcuffed Maduro holding a water bottle, with his ears and eyes covered while wearing distinctive gray sweatpants and hoodie.

But instead of having the intended effect of humiliating the Venezuelan president, many internet users were taken with the tracksuit, worn in a loose and oversized style by Maduro.

The model – apparently the men's Nike Tech fleece – is now sold out in larger sizes in several markets, including the US and parts of Europe.

Searches for this tracksuit have surged on Google, with global searches rising fourfold in the hours after Trump posted the picture.

The hoodie of the tracksuit, which costs around $140, has become a bestseller on Nike's online store.

Reviews posted in the wake of the Saturday military operation are overwhelmingly positive.

"It's really comfortable for long flights," one buyer wrote. "Fortunately, this is comfy. I just had the worst day of my life, but this outfit made it a little better."

Another gave the Nike Tech Fleece a new name: "Nike Operation Absolute Resolve Freedom Tech Fleece."