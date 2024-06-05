Australian watchdog drops court fight with X over Sydney stabbing posts

Australia - Australia's online watchdog on Wednesday dropped a legal effort to force Elon Musk's X to remove posts depicting the violent stabbing of a Sydney priest.

Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has dropped legal proceedings to get X to remove social media posts depicting a Sydney priest's stabbing. © IMAGO / AAP

"I have decided to discontinue the proceedings in the Federal Court against X Corp," eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement.



The watchdog had ordered Musk's company to globally remove about 65 video and audio clips of the April 15 non-fatal attack in a church.

But X challenged the commission's right to make a global takedown order, arguing that geoblocking users in Australia was enough.

The watchdog had argued X's measures were easily dodged with the use of popular location-masking services like VPN.

Inman Grant – a former Twitter employee – defended the decision to take legal action: "I stand by my investigators and the decisions eSafety made."

"Our sole goal and focus in issuing our removal notice was to prevent this extremely violent footage from going viral, potentially inciting further violence and inflicting more harm on the Australian community," she said.

The disputed posts showed Assyrian orthodox Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being stabbed about six times during a livestreamed sermon.

Video of the attack, which spread widely on social media and sparked a riot by followers of the church in western Sydney, has been blamed by Australian authorities for feeding tensions in the community.