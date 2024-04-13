Australia reeling after stabbing spree at Sydney leaves multiple dead

Sydney, Australia - At least five people were killed and several others injured, including a small child, when a knife-wielding attacker rampaged through a busy Sydney shopping center on Saturday, Australian police said.

A stabbing attack at a shopping mall in Sydney, Australia, left multiple people dead and others injured, including a small child. © DAVID GRAY / AFP

Multiple people were stabbed by the unidentified assailant, who was shot dead by a police officer at the scene.



The incident occurred at the sprawling Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, which was packed with Saturday afternoon shoppers.

"I'm advised that there are five victims who are now deceased as a result of the actions of this offender," said New South Wales police assistant commissioner Anthony Cooke.

The motive was not immediately clear, but Cooke said "terrorism" could not be ruled out at this stage.

"I do not know at this stage who he is. You would understand this is quite raw. Inquiries are very new and we are continuing to make attempts to identify the offender in this matter," said Cooke.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson told AFP that eight patients were taken to various hospitals across Sydney, including a young child who was taken to the city's Children's Hospital.

"They all have traumatic injuries," the official said.