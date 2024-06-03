X formally allows X-rated content on platform in new guidelines

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk's X , formerly Twitter, has updated its rules to officially allow adult and graphic content on the platform.

Posting adult content is now formally within X's rules as long as it is labeled and not prominently displayed. © IMAGO / Silas Stein

Adult content and nudity have been present on Twitter for years and – unlike Facebook or Instagram – was never explicitly banned even before Musk's takeover in late 2022.

The new guidelines, first reported by Tech Crunch on Monday, explicitly permit users to share adult content "as long as it is consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behavior."

X updated the guidelines over the weekend, stating that "sexual expression, visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression."

Under the new policy, posting adult content is formally within the rules as long as it is labeled and not prominently displayed, such as in profile pictures or account banners.

Accounts that regularly post adult content will be required to automatically mark their image and video posts as sensitive content.

Adult content will also be prohibited for users identified as children or adult users who choose not to view it.

The policy extends to AI-generated content, animations, cartoons, hentai, and anime.