American ISIS sniper who glorified "worst terrorist organization" sentenced in New York

New York, New York - A New York judge sentenced an American man to life in prison Tuesday for his role as a sniper for ISIS.

Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, a US citizens who acted as a sniper and "emir" for ISIS, has been sentenced to life in prison. © Collage: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP & Twitter/Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli

Brooklyn federal court judge Nicholas Garaufis also handed down three other sentences – totaling another 100 years – to Ruslan Maratovich Asainov for providing material support to the jihadist group resulting in death, conspiracy to provide material support and obstruction of justice.



Asainov continued to maintain his support for ISIS throughout his trial.

"Today's sentence rightly holds Asainov responsible for the carnage he inflicted as a sworn member of ISIS and protects the world community from this avowed killer," federal prosecutor Breon Peace said.

"The defendant committed his life to that terrorist organization and became a lethal sniper for ISIS in Syria, training many other ISIS members to shoot to kill as ISIS waged its brutal, barbaric campaign," Peace added.

"To this day, the defendant maintains his unrepentant allegiance to that hateful cause."