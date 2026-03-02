Live Nation antitrust trial in New York begins – how could the outcome change concerts forever?

New York, New York - A federal antitrust trial against Live Nation began on Monday in New York, with the US government seeking to break up the concert promoter that also controls ticketing giant Ticketmaster .

A federal antitrust trial against Live Nation began on Monday in New York, with the US government seeking to break up the concert promoter that also controls ticketing giant Ticketmaster. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The case was initiated under former president Joe Biden in May 2024, when the Department of Justice (DOJ) labeled Live Nation a monopolist that controlled virtually all live entertainment in the US.

The California-based company is a behemoth in its industry: in 2025, it organized more than 55,000 events worldwide, drawing 159 million attendees.

Beyond promotion, it holds stakes in 460 venues and, since 2010, has controlled Ticketmaster, the world's leading ticket seller.

The government accuses Live Nation of abusing its dominant position to pressure artists and venues into signing with it, stifling competition, and imposing excessive fees on fans.

It is demanding that the company divest Ticketmaster and take other corrective measures.

According to the media, Live Nation sought until the last minute to negotiate a settlement with the DOJ to avoid trial, but without success.

A deal could still be reached even now that proceedings have begun.

The Trump administration's decision to press forward surprised many observers, who had interpreted the mid-February resignation of DOJ competition chief Gail Slater as a sign the case would be dropped.

Slater "was a respected and bona fide antitrust attorney" whose departure "has left the Justice Department in shambles, a hollow shell of itself, unable to conduct its business," said John Kwoka, a competition specialist and professor at Northeastern University.

Serious doubts have emerged about the DOJ's willingness to enforce competition law since Trump took office, with accusations of cronyism surfacing within its ranks.

Roger Alford, a member of Slater's team, publicly accused some colleagues of accommodating lobbyists and executives favored by the president.

The trial opened Monday with jury selection, which is expected to last at least a full day, in front of Federal Judge Arun Subramanian – who recently presided over the trial of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.