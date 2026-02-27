Henrietta Lacks' family reaches deal with pharma company accused of unjustly profiting off her cells

Baltimore, Maryland - The family of Henrietta Lacks has reportedly reached a settlement with Novartis, a pharmaceutical company that allegedly profited off products it developed using her cells taken without her consent.

People attend HBO's The HeLa Project Exhibit for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks in New York on April 6, 2017. © Nicholas Hunt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the Associated Press, the Henrietta Lacks Estate reached a settlement with Novartis earlier this month, though details of the agreement have not been made public.

Lacks, an African-American woman, was receiving treatment for cervical cancer at Johns Hopkins University in 1951 when doctors removed cells from her tumor without her consent.

Now called HeLa cells, they were the first-ever human cells to grow endlessly in a lab. They have since been used in numerous medical breakthroughs, including in the development of polio and Covid-19 vaccines.

Lacks' family has never been compensated for the cells' use, which have led to Nobel Prize-winning discoveries.

The Lacks family previously reached a settlement in 2023 with biotech company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Other lawsuits are pending.