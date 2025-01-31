Appeals court strikes down age restrictions for handgun sales

Washington DC - A conservative appeals court ruled on Thursday that a law banning the sale of handguns by federally licensed firearms dealers to adults under the age of 21 is unconstitutional.

Federal law prohibits Federal Firearms Licensees from selling handguns to persons between the ages of 18 to 21, although parents can buy them for their children or they can purchase them themselves in private sales or at gun shows.

While Americans under the age of 21 cannot currently purchase a handgun from a federally licensed dealer, they can buy a rifle or shotgun.

In its ruling, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals said the law passed by Congress in 1968 banning handgun sales by licensed dealers to adults under the age of 21 violated the Second Amendment to the Constitution.

"The operative clause of the Second Amendment states that 'the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,'" a three-judge appeals court panel said.

"There are no age or maturity restrictions in the plain text of the Amendment, as there are in other constitutional provisions," such as the requirement that members of the House of Representatives be at least 25 years old, they said.

"This suggests that the Second Amendment lacks a minimum age requirement," they said. "Ultimately, the text of the Second Amendment includes eighteen- to twenty-year-old individuals among 'the people' whose right to keep and bear arms is protected."

The law was challenged by three nonprofit gun rights groups – the Firearms Policy Coalition, the Second Amendment Foundation, and the Louisiana Shooting Club – along with several individuals between the ages of 18 and 21.