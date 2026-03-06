Billy Kearse executed by lethal injection in Florida

Raiford, Florida - A 53-year-old man was executed by lethal injection in Florida on Tuesday after his request for a stay was denied.

Billy Kearse is pictured in an undated photograph provided by the Florida Department of Corrections. © Florida Department of Corrections / AFP

Billy Kearse was pronounced dead at 6:24 PM at the state prison in Raiford, the Florida Department of Corrections said.

Kearse was sentenced to death for fatally shooting the officer Danny Parrish after wrestling away his gun during a 1991 traffic stop.

"Tonight, We, the People of the State of Florida, executed Billy Leon Kearse, an intellectually disabled Black man who was just 18 years and 84 days old at the time he made the single worst decision of his life," Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty said in a statement.

FADP said Kearse had suffered "severe poverty, instability, abuse, and trauma" as a child. Despite the warning signs, he did not receive the support he needed.

"Immediately after the killing, the scared teen expressed deep regret and remorse for his impulsive actions. He has carried the weight of the harm he caused for nearly four decades," the organization wrote.

While in prison, Kearse became an artist and had several pen pals around the world. An art show displaying his creations is set to open this Friday, according to FADP.

"There was another path available. It would have held Billy accountable while recognizing his youth, his intellectual disability, and his profound capacity for growth," the group said. "It would have given Sgt. Parrish's family closure in 1991, and spared them decades of appeals and heartache. That pathwas a life sentence then. That path was clemency now. Neither path was chosen."