OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's California home hit by Molotov cocktail, suspect in custody
San Francisco, California - The luxury San Francisco mansion home of OpenAI boss, high-profile tech mogul Sam Altman, was hit by a Molotov cocktail on Friday, the company said in a shocking new announcement.
Local police in the world-famous tech hub quickly swooped into action after the effort to set fire to the gate of Altman's personal home.
Officers then went on to arrest a suspect outside OpenAI's headquarters, which he had allegedly threatened to set ablaze.
"Early this morning, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s home and also made threats at our San Francisco headquarters," a spokesman for OpenAI told AFP.
According to the company's spokesman, no one had been injured in the potentially deadly incident.
He went on to thank law enforcement for their speedy reaction to the incident and their assistance in containing the dangerous situation.
"We deeply appreciate how quickly (the police) responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe," the spokesman continued to say.
"The individual is in custody, and we’re assisting law enforcement with their investigation," he then added.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP