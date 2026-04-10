OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's California home hit by Molotov cocktail, suspect in custody

San Francisco, California - The luxury San Francisco mansion home of OpenAI boss, high-profile tech mogul Sam Altman, was hit by a Molotov cocktail on Friday, the company said in a shocking new announcement.

The luxury San Francisco mansion home of OpenAI boss Sam Altman was hit by a Molotov cocktail on Friday, the company said in a shocking new announcement. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Local police in the world-famous tech hub quickly swooped into action after the effort to set fire to the gate of Altman's personal home.

Officers then went on to arrest a suspect outside OpenAI's headquarters, which he had allegedly threatened to set ablaze.

"Early this morning, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s home and also made threats at our San Francisco headquarters," a spokesman for OpenAI told AFP.

According to the company's spokesman, no one had been injured in the potentially deadly incident.

He went on to thank law enforcement for their speedy reaction to the incident and their assistance in containing the dangerous situation.