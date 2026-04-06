Supreme Court clears a path to overturn Steve Bannon's January 6 conviction

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Donald Trump , to overturn his conviction in a case linked to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Steve Bannon, former advisor to US President Donald Trump, attends a pre-trial conference hearing where he entered a guilty plea in his fraud case stemming from a fundraising effort to build a border wall, at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan on February 11, 2025. © Steven Hirsch / POOL / AFP

Bannon, a leading figure on the far right, served four months in a federal prison in 2024 for defying a subpoena to testify before a congressional panel investigating the 2021 attack.

But he appealed to the Supreme Court to have the conviction overturned, a legal challenge the Trump administration joined in February.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has described the move as a course correction from what he claimed was "the prior administration's weaponization of the justice system."

In a brief, unsigned decision on Monday, the Supreme Court granted this request, vacating the appellate ruling upholding Bannon's conviction, and remanding the case to the trial judge.

Bannon, a mastermind behind Trump's first presidential campaign, was fired as chief strategist in the White House in August 2017.

He was one of the loudest voices behind false accusations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election won by Democratic candidate Joe Biden.