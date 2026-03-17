Prediction market Kalshi hit with criminal charges over illegal election betting

Maricopa County, Arizona - Arizona's attorney general filed criminal charges Tuesday against prediction market platform Kalshi, accusing the company of illegally accepting bets on election outcomes and sporting events.

Arizona has filed criminal charges against Kalshi, a popular prediction market. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 20-count filing in Maricopa County Superior Court charges Kalshi with four counts of election wagering, which is banned in Arizona, as well as 16 counts of illegal betting and wagering, mainly on sporting events.

"Kalshi may brand itself as a 'prediction market,' but what it's actually doing is running an illegal gambling operation and taking bets on Arizona elections, both of which violate Arizona law," Attorney General Kristin Mayes said. "No company gets to decide for itself which laws to follow."

Once dismissed as a niche corner of the crypto world, prediction markets have rapidly broken into the mainstream in the US, positioning themselves as an alternative to both traditional polling and licensed sports betting.

But Kalshi faces similar legal challenges in several other states where gaming regulators have issued cease-and-desist orders or filed suit accusing the platform of operating an unlicensed gambling business.

Platforms like Kalshi and its biggest rival, Polymarket, remain illegal or unregulated in most countries outside the US, where regulators have generally classified them as unlicensed gambling.

The charges allege Kalshi accepted wagers on the outcome of the 2028 US presidential race, the 2026 Arizona gubernatorial election and its Republican primary, and the 2026 Arizona secretary of state race.

Among the specific bets cited was a $2 wager on whether JD Vance would win the presidency in 2028.