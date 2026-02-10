Savannah Guthrie asks for help finding kidnapped mom at "hour of desperation"

Tucson, Arizona - NBC's Savannah Guthrie said she and her siblings had reached "an hour of desperation" as the ordeal of her mother's kidnapping stretched into a new week.

NBC's Savannah Guthrie again pleaded with the kidnappers of her mom, Nancy, in an Instagram video. © Collage: REBECCA NOBLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & screenshot/Instagram/Savannah Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been snatched from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on the night of January 31 or in the early hours of February 1, sparking a massive hunt in a case that has gripped America.

TODAY co-host Savannah on Monday released the latest video appeal for public help in tracking down her ailing mother, who suffers from heart problems and needs regular medication.

"As we enter into another week of this nightmare... thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt," she said on Instagram.

"Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find where she was taken, and we don't know where."

"We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help."

"If you see anything, you hear anything, if there's anything at all that seems strange to you... report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation."

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has garnered wall-to-wall coverage, with dozens of reporters and camera crews descending on the quiet Arizona suburb where she lives, while her family has repeatedly pleaded with kidnappers to release her.