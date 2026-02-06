Search for Savannah Guthrie's mom continues as authorities reveal details of kidnapping

Tucson, Arizona - Detectives searching for the kidnapped mother of TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie said blood found on the 84-year-old's doorstep belonged to her in the latest twist in a case that has gripped the US.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed more details of investigations into the kidnapping of NBC host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy. © REUTERS

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona, some time on Saturday night or Sunday morning, sparking a massive hunt and a race against time to find her.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told a packed press conference that initial DNA tests on droplets of blood found at the entrance to Nancy Guthrie's house reveal it is hers.

But four days after her disappearance, he admitted detectives were no closer to finding who was responsible for the woman's abduction.

"Everybody's still a suspect in our eyes," Nanos said. "Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there."

Nancy Guthrie's son issued a fresh plea after the press conference Thursday, saying the family had no new information regarding her whereabouts.

"Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you," Camron Guthrie said in a video posted on Instagram.

"We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first we have to know that you have our mom."