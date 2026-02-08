Savannah Guthrie shares another desperate plea to mom Nancy's abductors: "We will pay"

Tucson, Arizona - Talk show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have shared a new message once again pleading for the return of their mother, Nancy, telling the 84-year-old's abductors that the family is willing to pay a ransom.

Savannah Guthrie (c.) and her siblings have shared another video pleading for the safe return of their mother, Nancy. © via REUTERS

The 54-year-old TODAY show star posted another video to her Instagram page on Saturday as the desperate search for her mother entered its second week.

"We received your message, and we understand," Savannah says in the clip alongside her sister Annie and brother Camron.

"We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.

"This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

Nancy was last seen on January 31, and law enforcement quickly determined that a "crime" had taken place, announcing that the elderly woman had likely been abducted in the middle of the night.

According to TMZ, alleged ransom notes have demanded millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy's return.

The note set a first deadline of Friday, February 6, with another demand requested by Monday, February 9.