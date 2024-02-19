Several Minnesota emergency responders shot dead during domestic dispute call

Burnsville, Minnesota - Two police officers and a first responder were shot and killed early Sunday in Minnesota after answering a call about a domestic dispute in a house with multiple children inside, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers stand guard near the scene of an incident in which police officers were killed while responding to an emergency call in Burnsville, Minnesota. © MN CRIME/MNCRIME.com/via REUTERS

The shooter, who has not yet been publicly identified, is dead and the seven children – ranging in age from two to 15 – were all safely rescued, state officers said, declining to provide information on how the shooter died.



The slain policemen, both age 27, and a 40-year-old fire department paramedic were shot as they responded to what Minnesota Governor Tim Walz described as "a call of a family in danger" from a home in Burnsville, a city just south of Minneapolis.

"This is heartbreaking," Walz told a press conference Sunday evening, joined by several other public officials.

Another officer was shot during the gunfire exchange and has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency dispatch received a call at about 1:50 AM Sunday from inside a home in Burnsville "where a man was reported to be armed and barricaded with family members," said Drew Evans, superintendent at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

A standoff ensued as authorities negotiated with the individual, until the man opened fire from inside. At least one of the officers was shot within the home, according to Evans.

Multiple guns were recovered from the property but police did not say whether they were pistols or more powerful semi-automatic rifles.

"We are in the very beginning stages of this investigation," Evans said.