Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade leaves at least one dead and multiple injured

A shooting incident at a packed parade Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory killed one person and injured nine others, the city fire department said.

Of the injured, three were listed in critical condition, five serious and one non-life-threatening, a spokesman for the department told AFP. ABC News reported eight more victims were hospitalized with injuries not sustained from gunshots.

Kansas City police said two armed individuals were taken into custody following the shooting at Union Station, just yards from where Chiefs players had addressed cheering supporters moments earlier.

"Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims," local police said on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans scrambled to flee the scene as police worked to clear Union Station in an ugly end to what had been a joyous parade.

TAG24 shared footage captured on the ground moments before shots rang out. Earlier, hundreds of thousands of red-clad fans had greeted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his teammates as they made their way along a two-mile route on a procession of double-decker buses enveloped by a blizzard of red and gold confetti.

The Super Bowl MVP, at one stage clutching a can of beer and the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and several Chiefs players dismounted the buses, high-fived, and took selfies with fans, many of whom began lining up before dawn to snaffle prime viewing positions.

"Praying for Kansas City," Mahomes wrote on X after the shooting.