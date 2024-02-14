Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade leaves at least one dead and multiple injured
Kansas City, Missouri - Multiple people were injured and at least one killed after gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday, local police said.
A shooting incident at a packed parade Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory killed one person and injured nine others, the city fire department said.
Of the injured, three were listed in critical condition, five serious and one non-life-threatening, a spokesman for the department told AFP. ABC News reported eight more victims were hospitalized with injuries not sustained from gunshots.
Kansas City police said two armed individuals were taken into custody following the shooting at Union Station, just yards from where Chiefs players had addressed cheering supporters moments earlier.
"Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims," local police said on X, formerly Twitter.
Fans scrambled to flee the scene as police worked to clear Union Station in an ugly end to what had been a joyous parade.
TAG24 shared footage captured on the ground moments before shots rang out. Earlier, hundreds of thousands of red-clad fans had greeted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his teammates as they made their way along a two-mile route on a procession of double-decker buses enveloped by a blizzard of red and gold confetti.
The Super Bowl MVP, at one stage clutching a can of beer and the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and several Chiefs players dismounted the buses, high-fived, and took selfies with fans, many of whom began lining up before dawn to snaffle prime viewing positions.
"Praying for Kansas City," Mahomes wrote on X after the shooting.
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and more spoke shortly before shooting
Local media had cited local officials as saying more than one million people were expected for the parade, which was held in unseasonably sunny, warm conditions in downtown Kansas City.
The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in Las Vegas on Sunday to cement the team's dynasty status.
But the team's most famous fan – music superstar Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs icon Travis Kelce – was not part of the celebrations.
The singer, whose relationship this season with Kelce became a cultural phenomenon, sprinted back to the US on Saturday from the latest leg of her money-spinning world tour in order to watch Sunday's Super Bowl in Sin City.
However, as Kelce and the Chiefs celebrated on Wednesday, Swift was reportedly en route to Australia, where she is due to perform in Melbourne on Friday. The charismatic Kelce appeared on stage with his teammates at the victory rally, looking wobbly on his feet.
Teammates appeared to prop Kelce up as he attempted to sing a version of country singer Garth Brooks' song Friends in Low Places. At one stage, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was captured lying flat on the ground, holding what appeared to be a bottle of Hennessy cognac.
Running back Isiah Pacheco also jogged down the parade route, holding a baby goat and wearing a Mahomes jersey.
Cover photo: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP