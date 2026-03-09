Two men charged with terrorism after throwing bomb at protest near Mamdani's home

New York, New York - Two men were charged Monday with "terrorist" offenses for throwing a nail bomb near a weekend anti-Islam protest, after which the pair told police they were aligned with the Islamic State group, charging documents showed.

Two men have been charged after throwing a bomb packed with explosives near an Islamophobic protest outside of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's residence. © Collage: LEONARDO MUNOZ & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The two men, both US citizens, are in custody after allegedly being involved in tossing the bomb packed with explosives.

"This is being investigated as an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, using another name for the Islamic State group.

She said it was not thought to be linked to the ongoing conflict in Iran. No one was hurt during the incident.

Two suspicious devices were thrown by a man identified by police as Emir Balat near the protest Saturday, led by a far-right influencer to oppose public Muslim prayer.

An AFP correspondent at the scene heard Balat shout "Allahu akbar" ("God is the greatest") during the incident, which is under investigation by counter-terrorism detectives.

According to the charging document, the men "referred to ISIS in recorded post-arrest statements... More specifically, Balat wrote on a piece of paper that he pledge(d) allegience (sic) to the Islamic State."

The men were charged with five counts, including attempted support of a "foreign terrorist organization" and "use of a weapon of mass destruction."

On Sunday, the police bomb squad inspected a car connected to the men near the scene. Tisch said a suspicious device found in the vehicle tested negative for explosives.