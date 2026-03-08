US and Israel's war with Iran sparks divided protests across the globe

Lion-emblazoned flags of pre-revolution Iran fluttered in cities across the world on Saturday as demonstrators took to the streets a week after the start of the latest war in the Middle East.

People march during a protest against the war in Iran on March 2, 2026 in New York, New York. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Europe, Africa, and the Americas saw demonstrations, with some protesting against Iran's Islamic regime, others railing against the war, and some in support of Iran's late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the first US-Israeli strikes of the conflict.

In the US, protesters carried Iranian, Lebanese, and Palestinian flags and signs saying, "Iran is not our enemy" and "No war on Iran" in downtown Detroit, Michigan.

In Washington DC, demonstrators gathered at the National Mall carrying US, Israeli, and Iranian flags, with some protesters painting the colors of the Iranian flags on their cheeks.

In Boston, Iranian Americans gathered at Copley Square to call for the fall of the Islamic republic.

Outside the US consulate in Mexico City, protesters carried a placard with pictures of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with blood-soaked palms over the word "assassins."

There, the protesters also kicked piñatas with images of the two leaders.