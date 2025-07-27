Walmart store stabbing in Michigan leaves 11 people injured

Traverse City, Michigan - At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing at a Walmart store in Michigan on Saturday, with police saying it appeared to be a random attack.

Emergency personnel stand outside a Walmart store in Traverse City, Michigan, after a stabbing incident on July 26, 2025. © Jerome Hartl via REUTERS

A 42-year-old male suspect was in custody, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told a press conference.

"Based on the information that we have at this time, it appears they were random acts," Shea said of the attack in Traverse City, Michigan.

"The victims were not predetermined," Shea said, adding that the suspect, a Michigan resident, apparently acted alone and used a "folding knife."

Six victims were in critical condition late Saturday, and five were in serious condition, Munson Healthcare said in a statement.

At least three of the victims were undergoing surgery, according to Shea. The victims included six men and five women.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was in touch with law enforcement regarding the "horrible news."

"Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence," Whitmer said in an X post.