Trump's DOJ refers to Epstein's death as possible "murder" in shocking newly released email

Washington DC - An attorney working for President Donald Trump's Department of Justice reportedly labeled Jeffrey Epstein's death a possible "murder" in a recently unsealed email from 2020.

President Donald Trump's Department of Justice reportedly labeled Jeffrey Epstein's death as a possible "murder" in 2020. © IMAGO/NurPhoto

An email sent by a DOJ attorney in 2020 and released in last month's massive Epstein files dump suggests that the department continued to investigate whether Epstein's death was a murder even after declaring it a suicide.

"I'm an [Assistant United States Attorney] in [the Eastern District of New York] and am working on an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Brooklyn [Metropolitan Detention Center]," the email read.

"The [Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME)] told me that it signed a confidentiality agreement in connection with the investigation into the murder of Jeffrey Epstein," the attorney wrote.

"We were hoping to extend a similar agreement, and I wanted to see if you could share the agreement (or a boilerplate version of it)."

Both the identity of the attorney and the email's recipient were redacted by the DOJ when they released the document in January.

The email was sent on June 11, 2020, less than a year after Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center on August 10, 2019.

Most extraordinary about the document is the implication that not only did the DOJ continue to investigate Epstein's potential murder, but the OCME also signed a confidentiality agreement not to release their findings.

The discovery raises questions as to how, under the first Trump administration, a genuinely credible investigation could have been conducted into Epstein's death if there was an effective gag order in place.