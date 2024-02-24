Crypto giant Binance hit with multi-billion-dollar penalty by Washington judge

Seattle, Washington - Binance Holdings Ltd (BHL), the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is to pay $4.3 billion for violations of anti-money laundering and sanctions laws in a settlement approved by a US judge on Friday.

Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, must pay $4.3 billion following accusations of money laundering and sanctions violations. © REUTERS

US District Judge Richard Jones in Washington state approved a plea agreement between Binance and federal prosecutors which calls for the company to pay a fine of $1.8 billion and forfeiture of $2.5 billion.



"Binance profited from the US financial system without playing by its rules and, as a result, criminals used the exchange to move hundreds of millions of dollars of stolen funds and illicit proceeds," the government said in its sentencing memorandum.

It said the penalty was the largest ever imposed against a money services business and was "commensurate with the severity of Binance's criminal conduct."

As part of a settlement reached in November, Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to violating US anti-money laundering laws and agreed to step down from his position.

Binance was created in 2017 and cornered much of the crypto-trading market, turning Zhao into a billionaire.