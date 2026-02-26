Texas grand jury makes shock move regarding fatal shooting of US citizen that DHS tried to cover up

Brownsville, Texas - A grand jury recently ruled not to indict a federal immigration agent who fatally shot a US citizen in Texas, an incident the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been trying to cover up.

On Wednesday, a grand jury in Texas declined to indict federal agents involved in the fatal shooting of a US citizen – Ruben Ray Martinez (pictured) – that the government tried to hide. © AP

According to the Associated Press, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that a grand jury declined to indict officers involved in the shooting of Ruben Ray Martinez, which was not publicly disclosed by DHS until media outlets reported it last week.

On March 15, 2025, Martinez – who had just turned 23 days earlier – and his friend Joshua Orta were taking a trip to South Padre Island in Texas when they drove up to local and federal officers directing traffic around a car accident at a busy intersection.



While it's unclear how things escalated, DHS claimed in an affidavit that Martinez "intentionally ran over" an agent, which led to another agent firing "defensive shots to protect himself, his fellow agents, and the general public."

Orta has heavily disputed the DHS' account, claiming Martinez did not hit an officer, and that shots were fired without giving "any warning" or "opportunity to comply."

Last weekend, however, Orta tragically died in a car accident.

The shooting marks the sixth death to occur since President Donald Trump deployed federal immigration agents to cities across the country to enact deportation sweeps.