Deputy AG Blanche boasts all DOJ and FBI employees who investigated Trump are gone
Dallas, Texas - Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Thursday boasted that no Department of Justice or FBI employee who investigated President Donald Trump still remains in their position.
According to Blanche, every single employee who was involved in an investigation into Trump's alleged crimes during the Biden administration has either been fired, opted to resign, or taken an early retirement.
"There is not a single man or woman at the Department of Justice who had anything to do with those prosecutions," Blanche said during a fireside chat at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
That means that "over 200" people have been successfully purged from the DOJ since Trump's second term began, per Blanche.
"Listen, I think that what happened for the past four years was so bad and so awful, and a big part of that was what happened with the [DOJ] and the FBI, the weaponization that we saw," Blanche said.
"We are changing things and folks need to realize... what was the first thing that we did to change things? It's what everyone in this room did: We reelected the president, that was the change."
Todd Blanche slams Trump investigations as political persecution
Blanche went on to describe the experience of working for Trump as he faced numerous prosecutions, slamming the investigations as political persecution and accusing former FBI and DOJ employees of being "partisan actors."
Over the course of multiple court proceedings, Trump faced accusations of falsifying business records, mishandling national security documents, attempting to overturn the 2020 US presidential election, and racketeering.
He was found guilty of falsifying government records and in 2023 was also found liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of author and journalist E. Jean Carroll, to whom he paid $5 million in damages.
Under the Trump administration, officials have routinely launched personal attacks against the judiciary, slandering them as "partisan" and "activist" judges and refusing to follow court orders.
Cover photo: AFP/Alex Wroblewski