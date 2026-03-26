Trump tells Republicans to pass crime bill that "cracks down on rogue judges"

Washington DC - In an escalation of his all-out assault on the judiciary branch , President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged GOP lawmakers to pass a crime bill that "cracks down on rogue judges."

President Donald Trump called on Republican lawmakers to pass a crime bill that "cracks down on rogue judges." © AFP/Jim Watson

Trump's comments came while speaking at a National Republican Congressional Committee event in Washington, which he attended alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson and other high-ranking officials.

"The time has also come for Republicans to pass a tough new crime bill that imposes harsh penalties for dangerous repeat offenders, cracks down on rogue judges," he said.

"We got rogue judges that are criminals. They are criminals, what they do to our country. The decisions that they hand down hurt our country."

He suggested that said he'd introduce such a bill after the Midterms, "if we get a few more votes."

Despite a conservative majority in the US Supreme Court, Trump has in recent months suffered multiple large-scale judicial defeats.

Most notable is the Supreme Court's decision in February to strike down his destructive reciprocal tariff policy as an unlawful overreach of his executive powers.

These defeats have seen Trump and other members of his administration escalate their attacks on the judiciary, often referring to "activist judges" and accusing them of corruption.

Responding to Trump's escalating attacks, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. last week said that "personally directed hostility is dangerous, and it's got to be stopped."

"The decisions that these people make," Trump said on Wednesday. "I got a decision on tariffs that's going to cost our country... hundreds of billions, potentially, of refunds."