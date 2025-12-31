Disney agrees to pay out millions in lawsuit over violations of child privacy protection laws

Washington DC - Disney has agreed to pay $10 million to settle a case over the collection of children's data, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

The DOJ said a federal court had approved a stipulated order resolving a case against Disney Worldwide Services and Disney Entertainment Operations.

Under the settlement, the entertainment giant will pay $10 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations from the Federal Trade Commission that the company violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in connection with its YouTube video content.

COPPA prohibits online platforms from collecting, using, or disclosing personal information from children under the age of 13 without parental notice and consent.

The Justice Department's complaint alleged that Disney failed to designate its YouTube content as directed toward children, which led to targeted advertising and the unlawful collection of children's data.

Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate said the department was "firmly devoted" to ensuring parents have a say in how their children’s information is collected and used.

"The Department will take swift action to root out any unlawful infringement on parents' rights to protect their children’s privacy."

Disney's videos are among the most popular on YouTube, with billions of views in the US alone.