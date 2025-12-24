DOJ files "emergency request" for holiday volunteers to help redact Epstein files
Miami, Florida - The Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly seeking staffers to work over the holidays to help make redactions to the files on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
According to CNN, a supervising prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida's US Attorney's Office emailed the entire district office on Tuesday regarding an "emergency request" for "AUSAs to do remote document review and redactions related to the Epstein files" over the "next several days."
"I am aware that the timing could not be worse," the supervisor wrote in the email, sent out two days before Christmas.
"For some the holidays are about to begin, but I know that for others the holidays are coming to an end."
The memo comes after the DOJ last week began releasing batches of the files to the public as they were required by law to do following the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
The rollout has been receiving heavy backlash as the vast majority of the documents have been heavily redacted.
President Donald Trump, who was friends with Epstein for decades and tried desperately to block the release of the files, has been accused of trying to protect himself and other powerful people that may be implicated.
The request for volunteers indicates that more files may be on the way, and that the DOJ is feeling the pressure to release them in a timely manner.
