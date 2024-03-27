George Washington University slammed with huge disinformation lawsuit

Washington DC - George Washington University was sued Wednesday over a disinformation campaign allegedly financed by the United Arab Emirates , accused of seeding false narratives that linked academics to a radical group in the Middle East.

Farid Hafez, an Austrian political scientist, filed the $10 million lawsuit against George Washington University and Lorenzo Vidino, the director of its program on extremism.

It's the second such case in courts this year that sheds light on what researchers call a lucrative "disinformation for hire" industry that peddles false information and influences operations on behalf of paying clients.

Foreign governments have long been accused of buying influence with large donations to US universities and think tanks. But Hafez's lawsuit takes it further, accusing a premier higher education institution of involvement in damaging reputations on behalf of a sovereign state.

The suit, which was filed in District Court in Washington, alleges that "GWU and Vidino engaged in a well-cloaked conspiracy to defraud authorities, academia, and the fourth estate," a term used to refer to the press, while "holding themselves out as independent and objective academic actors."

It also names as a defendant Alp Services, a Geneva-based private intelligence firm said to be on the UAE's payroll, accusing it of shadowy activities such as paying journalists and academics including Vidino to smear the Gulf state's enemies.

Vidino is accused of using his influential position at the university to target academics such as Hafez, businesses, and charities by publishing false reports that linked them to the Muslim Brotherhood, designated as a terrorist organization by the UAE.

"Vidino was a hired gun selling and repackaging unverified rumor and gossip with the veneer of academic objectivity and scholarship, and with a mind toward ruining individuals and institutions," the suit said.